Feds sentence men in Cahokia robberies

A man who admitted he helped rob two Cahokia grocery stores will spend more than two decades in prison.
The getaway driver in one of those robberies also is headed to prison, according to Southern Illinois U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce.
Undray Webb, 27, of Cahokia will spend 21 years in prison.
Webb faced two counts each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery and the carry and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in connection with the Dec. 11, 2014 armed robbery of the Cahokia Alps store and the Jan. 11, 2015 armed robbery of the Cahokia Shop-N-Save. He pleaded guilty in November 2015.
Also sentenced was Durand Harper, 27, of Cahokia, who will serve four years in prison.
Harper admitted he was the getaway driver for four men, including Webb, in the Shop-N-Save robbery.
Court records show that on Dec. 11, 2014, Webb and two other men — Lamarcus Jackson and Byron Holton — entered the Alps store at 800 Upper Cahokia Road in Cahokia wearing masks and armed with guns. The men pointed guns at store employees, demanded cash and fled the store with around $1,700 in cash.
The three men also have been charged in connection with an unrelated home invasion and homicide that occurred in Venice on Dec. 29, 2014. The men allegedly entered the home of Calvin L. Tally, 41, and robbed him before fatally shooting him.
Court records state that on Jan. 11, 2015, Webb, Jackson, Holton and Devante Hodges were masked, gloved and armed with guns when they entered the Shop-N-Save store at 1028 Camp Jackson Road. Holton jumped over a service counter and demanded cash from an employee while the other men stood guard at the store entry.
The men left the store with around $7,000 in cash, ran to a home near the store and then were driven by Harper from Cahokia to East St. Louis.
Jackson already is in prison, having begun a 44.5-year sentence in June in connection with the armed robberies. Hodges began a nine and a half-year sentence in November 2015.
Holton was found guilty of the Shop-N-Save robbery Oct. 3, but he was found not guilty in the Alps robbery. He has yet to be sentenced.
