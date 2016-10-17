Belleville City Council OKs pay raise for mayor, clerk and treasurer

MetroLink light rail service was halted when a contractor struck a gas line a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station in Belleville. The gas leak also forced evacuation of an apartment building on North Church Street near Bristow street in Belleville, Illinois.
Foundry Yoga Works, at 220 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon, Illinois, is owned by Adam Tournier. He is passionate about bringing yoga to Southern Illinois and the metro-east and making it accessible to everyone.
The TreeHouse Wildlife Center, in Dow, on Sunday released a bald eagle in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, who was an intern with the wildlife center, helped with the release, which took place at the Audubon Center at the Riverlands in West Alton.
Dawn Poston a graduate of the Southwestern Illinois College welding and automation programs, talks about the opportunities in manufacturing with a SWIC education during the event on Friday at the Belleville, Illinois, junior college.
Bishop Edward K. Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois, lead a Red Mass on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The mass was in honor of police officers and firefighters and comes just days after the shooting death of St. Louis, Missouri, County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was allegedly shot by 18-year-old Trent Forster of St. Louis County.