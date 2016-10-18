Slight chance of rain, warm temperatures Tuesday

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Monday night...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Low around 60. Light wind.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the lower to mid 70s. East wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday night...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low in the upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Colder. Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 60.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Saturday through Sunday...Clear. High around 70. Low around 50.
Sunday night and Monday...Mostly clear. Low around 50. High around 70.
