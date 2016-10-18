Suspicious package found at metro-east post office

An unmarked box was left on top of a mailbox outside the Edwardsville Post Office on Tuesday, and law enforcement officials were treating it as a potential threat until otherwise determined.
Edwardsville Police Major Jeff Mills said that a postal worker found the box shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday and called it in to the police. The box had no markings, labels or postage to indicate that it was intended to be mailed, which qualified it as a suspicious package, Mills said.
Edwardsville police officers and agents from the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounded the Edwardsville Post Office on Tuesday morning. Mills said a bomb squad from the Illinois Secretary of State Police was on its way Tuesday, and until then the police blocked off the surrounding streets.
“We’re doing our due diligence to make sure the public is safe, and do everything we can to make sure we have a secure scene,” Mills said.
The office is located at 132 N. Kansas St. Businesses within the blockaded area were informed and given the option to evacuate, Mills said, and the postal workers were moved to the far corner of the building.
As of 12:25 p.m., the package remained in its initial position on top of the mailbox.
