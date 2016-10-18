Major Case Squad seeks ‘person of interest,’ information on truck

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said it’s trying to identify a person and a truck that were captured in surveillance video in connection with a homicide investigation that was launched last week.
Capt. Dennis Plew, who’s serving as the deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said Tuesday the person in the image is “not considered a suspect, but merely a person of interest.” Authorities said the person may have information in the death of 24-year-old Jamell M. Bridges.
Bridges’ body was found on Judith Drive near Cahokia last Friday. Authorities said he was shot to death.
The photo that was released by police on Tuesday shows a black male with short hair and a mustache inside a convenience store wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt or sweater. A second image shows a dark-colored pickup that authorities believe to be owned by the person shown in the first image.
The Major Case Squad has asked anyone with information to call 618-825-5200.
Comments