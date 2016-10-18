Pedestrian killed in Granite City had been kicked out of bar, coroner says

A 44-year-old man from Fort Smith, Ark., was struck by an SUV late Monday night and passed away at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.
The man was identified by the coroner’s office as Willie G. Shores.
Nonn said Shores was in the metro-east to work on a construction project in the Edwardsville area. Earlier Monday night, he was kicked out of Champions Sports Grill & Bar, which is located at Illinois 3 and West Chain of Rocks Road, according to Nonn. Nonn said Shores was observed leaving the bar, and that he turned his back to face the bar while stepping into oncoming traffic.
The bar’s owner declined comment Tuesday.
Shores was struck by a 2014 Ford Escape that was southbound on Illinois 3. The crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. and Shores was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The coroner said Shores died as a result of head and chest trauma.
Routine toxicology testing is expected to be done later to determine if Shores had any alcohol or drugs in his system, Nonn said.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday by the coroner’s office and Granite City Police Department.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
