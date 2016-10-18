Metro-East News

Caseyville man dies in Jersey County motorcycle crash

Illinois State Police said a 58-year-old man from Caseyville was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 100 and Lockhaven Road in Jersey County on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified by the Jersey County coroner as Keith Barry.

Barry was driving a 2000 Ultra Custom motorcycle with Deborah Sereday, 55, of Caseyville. Sereday was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. Police said she was in critical condition Tuesday.

Police said Barry and Sereday were going north about 1 p.m. on Illinois 100, when a 2001 Ford truck, driven by 24-year-old Michael Heitzig of Jerseyville, tried to cross the state route in a 2001 Ford Truck.

The motorcycle crashed into the truck’s passenger side. Barry and Sereday were thrown off the motorcycle, and Barry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heitzig was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection, police said.

