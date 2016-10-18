Mix of old school, new school police work leads to arrest in murder case

Four days after a man was shot to death and found lying in the street in Parkfield Terrace, an arrest was made in the case.
Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon announced that Demarcus D. Scott, 24, of 2929 Summit Ave., East St. Louis, had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 14 death of 24-year-old Jamell M. Bridges of East St. Louis. Scott’s bail was set at $1 million. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.
Bridges was body was found in the middle of the road on Judith Avenue in unincorporated Cahokia around 10:37 a.m. on Friday. Capt. Dennis Plew with the Cahokia Police Department, who was deputy commander for the Major Case Squad for Bridges’ case, said Bridges was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Plew said 20 investigators with at least 10 different agencies came together to work on the case.
Plew said preliminary investigation work led them to Scott, who is also known as “Cat.”
“A lot of things led us to Demarcus,” Plew said. “It was a combination of old-school investigations with investigators out on the streets and talking to people, getting names and following up. As well as some high-tech things like phone extractions and things like that. It was a combination of things. We also followed some social media and obtained some leads on that also.”
Plew said the case was not a random act of violence and that Scott and Bridges were known to each other. Plew said investigators have not determined a motive.
Earlier on Tuesday, investigators sent the media information in an attempt to try to identify a person and a truck that were captured in surveillance video in connection with Bridges’ death. The man in the photo was not Scott, Plew said.
Several members of Bridges’ family attended the press conference inside the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. They decided against speaking with the media. Over the weekend, Bridges’ mother, Samantha, told the News-Democrat that her son “had been on the wrong path” before getting a steady job and was trying to turn his life around.
According to St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records, Scott was sentenced to four years in prison in May 2011 in connection with a felony robbery case.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments