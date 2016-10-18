Car crashes through wall of O'Fallon pizzeria

Fourth-grader Peyton Long, of Belleville, Illinois, is a student at Blessed Sacrament has great love of music and animals. She also performs in a band that covers The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Bush, Radiohead and ZZ Top.
Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour discusses the gas leak a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station. The light rail line was halted as Ameren crews worked to cap a gas leak caused when a contractor struck a 2-inch line. An apartment building was evacuated.
Foundry Yoga Works, at 220 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon, Illinois, is owned by Adam Tournier. He is passionate about bringing yoga to Southern Illinois and the metro-east and making it accessible to everyone.