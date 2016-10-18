Man talks involvement in car crash at pizzeria

Stephen Grider talks about being involved in a crash that saw a car go through the wall of Gia's Pizza in O'Fallon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Raw video from gas leak in Belleville

MetroLink light rail service was halted when a contractor struck a gas line a few blocks from the Scheel Street MetroLink station in Belleville. The gas leak also forced evacuation of an apartment building on North Church Street near Bristow street in Belleville, Illinois.

