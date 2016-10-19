Rain and thunderstorms likely on Wednesday

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Cooler. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. High around 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday night...Cloudy. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the evening...Then chance of showers after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Colder. Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Saturday...Sunny. High around 70.
Saturday night through Sunday night...Clear. Low around 50. High in the mid 70s.
Monday through Tuesday...Mostly clear. High in the lower 70s. Low in the lower 50s.
