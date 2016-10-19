Man taken to hospital after fire at metro-east home

Firefighters from Cahokia and Camp Jackson fire departments put out a home fire on Julie Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said the homeowner, believed to be an elderly resident, was not home at the time of the fire.
“Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the structure,” Robbins said.
The fire chief said firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the house to let out the smoke so firefighters were unable to get farther into the house. Several items blocked the inside of the home, he said.
No injuries were reported on Julie Avenue, though during a separate fire at another Cahokia home earlier Wednesday morning, one man was taken to a St. Louis hospital for smoke inhalation. The earlier fire was reported in the 900 block of Frontenac Street. Robbins said it was a grease fire that started in the kitchen.
