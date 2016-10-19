Pizza place temporarily closed after vehicle crashes into building

Gia’s Pizza was closed Wednesday in O’Fallon after its building was damaged as a result of a vehicle crash, according to the restaurant’s social media. The pizzeria is expected to open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A vehicle crashed through the restaurant’s side dining room wall Tuesday night at 102 W. State St. in O’Fallon. Employees with the restaurant had said around 30 people were in the building at the time of the crash. Minor injuries were reported.
A phone call placed to the restaurant was met with an automated message that said the business was undergoing repairs.
“Thank you for calling Gia’s Pizza. We are currently closed due to repairs,” the message said. “For updates, please check our Facebook. Thank you.”
