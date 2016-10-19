Steam locomotive stops in area

Several hundred train enthusiasts and area residents gathered in Prairie du Rocher Wednesday morning to see steam locomotive No. 844. It is the last steam locomotive built for Union Pacific Railroad. It passed through Prairie du Rocher Wednesday morning on it's 1200 mile trek to celebrate the October 22 opening of Big River crossing in Memphis, Tennessee. The train was delivered in 1944 and was used as a high-speed passenger engine. It pulled such widely known trains as the Overland Limited, Los Angeles Limited, Portland Rose and Challenger. The engine has run hundreds of thousands of miles as Union Pacific's ambassador of goodwill and is widely known among railroad enthusiasts.
The engine & tender of No.844 weighs 454 tons and is just over 114 feet in length. The engine has a water capacity of 23,500 gallons and its driving wheel diameter is 80 inches.
