Another chance of rain Thursday, cloudy skies in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Thursday night...Colder. Mostly clear. Low around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Sunny. High around 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s. Light wind.
Saturday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday night...Clear. Low around 50.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday night and Monday...Clear. Low around 50. High in the lower 70s.
Monday night through Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 50s. High in the lower 70s.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
