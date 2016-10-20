St. Clair commission approves agreement with Enterprise car rental

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission approved a two-year lease agreement with Enterprise, the rental car company that operates out of MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah.
The PBC administers a $2.50 access fee per day per rental for any rental can companies who want to provide the service at the airport.
“Enterprise has grown their customer base and the airport has grown flight frequency to the demand that Enterprise is desiring 30 reserve spots along with a designated area for operations,” according to an airport memo to commissioners.
The lease for 221 square feet of counter and storage space is for $4,243 per year.
“They’ve had some presence at the airport for some time, off and on, depending on demand but with the increase demand over the last couple of years, they’ve had a need for a larger presence,” said Dan Trapp, airport engineer.
Rental cars fees provide the airport with $2,297 a month, according to airport documents.
The two-year agreement will automatically renew unless either party opts not to renew.
The rental car demand indicates there is passenger traffic coming from outside the area, Trapp said.
Commissioners also approved the airport joint-use agreement with Scott Air Force Base, which was approved last month by the St. Clair County Board.
The agreement has been signed off already by County Board Chairman Mark Kern and the Air Force, Trapp said.
Commissioner James Nations said the PBC’s task now is to implement the agreement.
“This is truly a big deal, for not only the airport, the government, but also the county,” Nations said. “It will allow us, over time, to affect the integration of our operations and potentially make significant savings in our expenditures… It ratifies some of the agreements Tim (Cantwell, airport director), and staff have made on certain operational procedures.”
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
