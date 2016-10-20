Waterloo deals with loss of senior high school football player

The community of Waterloo is dealing with a tragic loss as officials learned Wednesday night that a student at Waterloo High School took his own life.
The student was identified by police as David Woodall, 18, a senior and member of the football team.
Grief counselors were on hand Thursday at the school to help classmates deal with the loss.
Police Chief Jim Trantham said officers were called to Woodall’s home in the 1000 block of West Fallen Lake Drive after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The police said they received a call that a boy “had apparently hung himself.” The first of four officers arrived at the home within four minutes.
Trantham said Woodall’s parents and police officers had started CPR. The first ambulance got to the home by 6:28 p.m.
The police chief said many ambulances had been out responding to a number of vehicle crashes Wednesday night as emergency responders dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Woodall was taken by a Monroe County ambulance at 6:40 p.m. to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County. He was pronounced dead by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office later that night.
“Anytime something like this happens, that’s a young life that’s been taken,” Trantham said.
The chief said Woodall’s death appears to be a suicide, but that an investigation will be conducted, as is routine. Trantham said school officials were notified of the death Wednesday night.
Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron issued a statement Thursday morning in connection with Woodall’s death:
“The Waterloo Police Department made us aware that one of our high school students passed away last night,” Charron wrote. “We have social workers and guidance counselors available at our school for students and staff. The counselors will continue to be available as needed during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends.”
Woodall played football for the Waterloo Bulldogs.
Woodall, 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds, had emerged as a defensive leader for the Bulldogs during his senior season. His 44 tackles ranked seventh on his team, but he had the third-most quarterback sacks with four. The team roster also listed Woodall as an offensive guard.
Bulldogs football coach Dan Rose referred questions about Woodall to Charron.
