After fire, Ruby Tuesday looking to reopen

A restaurant chain is looking to reopen nearly one week after it caught fire in Fairview Heights.
Ruby Tuesday, located at 6565 N. Illinois St., was heavily damaged as a result of an attic fire on Oct. 14. Since then, the restaurant has been temporarily closed. Ruby Tuesday’s corporate office issued a statement on Thursday.
“We are working diligently to reopen our Fairview Heights Ruby Tuesday restaurant,” the company said. “We are committed to providing a high quality experience for our guests and we will reopen as soon as all repairs are complete so we can continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests.”
Fairview Fire Deputy Chief Bruce Green said on Thursday that the cause of the fire was still undetermined as officials wait to hear back from the state fire marshal’s office and the restaurant’s insurance company. Green said the fire, which started in the attic, had damaged the front-end of the building. Firefighters said no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, which started in the early morning hours.
Construction workers were seen making repairs outside the restaurant this week.
