Believe it or not, Ken Bone’s 15 minutes of fame are not up yet

If the clock is ticking on Ken Bone’s 15 minutes of fame, it hasn’t entirely run out.
The Shiloh man, who became a social media darling and human meme after the presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis earlier this month, continues to make news this week. On Thursday, a day after appearing as a special debate correspondent for Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Wednesday’s final debate in Las Vegas, Izod, maker of the famous red sweater that Bone wore to the Washington University debate, announced that it had entered into an endorsement deal with Bone.
He might be undecided on a presidential candidate, but when it comes to sweaters, Bone’s choice is clear.
My name is Ken Bone and I approve this sweater. This message is paid for by @IZOD #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Vw4o3x9iqJ— Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 20, 2016
In conjunction with the announcement Thursday, Izod released a two-minute video about Bone called “Ken Bone’s Fifteenth Minute.” The film tracks a day in the life of Bone from his home to Lambert Airport for a trip to Washington D.C. where he takes selfies with people, uses a disposable camera at the Lincoln Memorial and gets chased through the streets of D.C.
“I’m not a politician,” Bone says on the video. “I’m just a guy with a positive message.”
At the end of the piece, he knows that his time in the spotlight is coming to an end.
“I really do expect at the end of the election that (the notoriety) winds down,” he said. “And when it’s over, it’s over and I’m happy to have played my role.”
When asked by Kimmel about who he is going to vote for after Wednesday’s debate, Bone took a shot at himself by saying. “Well, Jimmy, I think you should probably listen to the Internet, I’m not trustworthy.” A few days after Bone found his fame, he did a question and answer session on Reddit. Some investigated what Bone had previously said on the form and his opinions on some topics created a little controversy.
Bone, however, wouldn’t budge when Kimmel asked him if he was going to vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, saying he was still undecided.
“Once I tell anyone who I’m voting for, I lose my opportunity to say ‘Just get out and vote,’” Bone said. “I don’t care who you vote for, I just want everyone to get out to the polls and make their voices heard. If you’re listening to the fat guy from St. Louis, you’re not listening to your own heart and conscious.”
Bone is clearly enjoying his time in the spotlight. He spent some time in Las Vegas before the last debate with his wife, Heather. Ken Bone hit the red carpet and was dubbed the biggest star in Las Vegas by The Daily Mail.
No doubt there will be some folks who want to dress up as Bone for Halloween. Heavy.com put together a do-it-yourself list of making your own Ken Bone costume. That will cost you $123.90, which includes $12.49 for a disposable camera. Believe it or not, there is also a “sexy undecided voter costume” made in Bone’s honor that is available for the low price of $95.95.
Not everyone wants a selfie with Bone though. A poll by Perez Hilton showed that 62 percent of those who voted say that Bone’s time is up and that he should go away.
Sadly, nowhere on the Internet can you find a Ken Bone countdown clock so you’ll know when his 15 minutes of fame are officially over.
Comments