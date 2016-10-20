Shiloh assistant police chief talks about missing boy

On Wednesday night St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern and challenger Rodger Cook went at one another about jobs, corruption, missed opportunities, MidAmerica Airport, Bob Ramanik and the loss of the spy mapping agency bid. Hear the audio from their appearances at the Belleville Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.
President Randy Dunn speaks about the current state and future of Southern Illinois University in the current state budget stalemate. Dunn said state universities have suffered because of the state's budget issues, affecting both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses in the SIU system.