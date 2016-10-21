Crash takes out traffic barricades, electronic arrow board in Belleville

Several folding traffic barricades were destroyed and an electronic arrow board was damaged late Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of South Green Mount Road and Carlyle Avenue.
Belleville police were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. after a vehicle traveling east ran into the construction markers and hit the traffic signal. The vehicle wound up in a ditch on the south side of the road near the Catholic and Community Credit Union parking lot, 1900 Carlyle Ave.
There were two passengers in the car, neither of whom was injured. The accident slowed eastbound traffic for a while as debris was cleared from the scene.
