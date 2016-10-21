Cooler temps have arrived. Will they stick around?

Here’s the full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Sunny. High in the upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s. Light wind.
Saturday...Warmer...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday night...Clear. Low around 50. Light wind.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday night...Clear. Low around 50.
Monday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s.
Monday night and tuesday...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. High around 70.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 70.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Low in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High around 70.
