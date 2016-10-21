Bands and crafts with a side of smarts and a dose of compassion

First, some housekeeping. Then we play.
Take your old appliances, batteries, computers, cell phones and the like to the Boy Scouts on Saturday. Troop 40 of Shiloh is hosting an electronic waste recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Shiloh Community Park, 14 Park Drive. Not sure if it’s something that can be recycled? Call 314-696-2367. They will have some of the Boy Scout’s popcorn for sale as well.
Now we play. There are (more than) five things to do this weekend.
Crafts
We’re gearing up for full-on craft weekend season. The fine folks at the E’ville Indie Makers Market have more than 30 vendors lined up for Friday night and Saturday, and if the “Friday night” bit didn’t clue you in a little that this isn’t our great-great-grandmother’s craft fair, then perhaps the “Indie” will. All 30-plus vendors hand-make their wares, and most are based in the greater St. Louis area.
The Wildey Theater hosts the juried show, which continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, at 504 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, is hosting it’s fall craft show. They expect about 40 crafters, including artists, fleece work, jewelry, crochet items and even baseball memorabilia. The show has many crafters from previous years returning; it’s free to enter but any proceeds go toward the church’s missions, including Feed My Lambs, which provides summer lunches to school children.
▪ The Catholic School for St. Mary, at 1722 W. Main St. in Belleville, is holding a book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They’ll have books, sports equipment, trophies and baked goods.
Band contest
There are marching band contests, and then there is Music for All’s Bands of America Super Regional Championship. This is the big one, with bands from across the Midwest coming to The Dome at America’s Center at 901 N. Broadway in St. Louis.
More than 60 bands, including Collinsville and O’Fallon high schools start preliminary competition on Friday. Saturday continues with more preliminaries, with bands making it to the finals starting performances at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $18 on Friday, $20 Saturday; $24 for finals; $51 day pass for both. For more information go to www.musicforall.org or call 800-848-2263.
Compassion Experience
It may be easier to walk in a poverty-stricken child’s shoes if one could actually walk through a copy of that child’s home. The Compassion Experience is coming to Faith Lutheran Church in Columbia to allow just that. Faith Lutheran is at 600 Columbia Center Drive.
Sign up at www.compassionexperience.org to take a 20-minute tour, aided by an iPod and headphones, through homes, streets markets and schools like that child might live in elsewhere.
Tours are available from Saturday through Monday at the church by registering at https://cts.compassion.com/events/527/register. On Saturday, the church will host a family fun day along with the tour, which will include bounce houses and coffee tasting.
Trivia night
The St. James Father Freund Parish Center, 405 W. Madison St., Millstadt is hosting a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, with a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds will benefit the Sandra M. Bereitschaft Meals on Wheels Foundation. Cost is $10 per player, teams can have 6 to 8 players. For information and reservations, call 618-476-3731.
Homecoming
Lindenwood University-Belleville has three days of events this weekend in celebration of the university’s homecoming, including a parade and plenty of games.
The 10-block-long parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Belleville, between 17th and 27th streets. The football game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, the same time as women’s soccer; with men’s soccer at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Men will take to the rugby field at 6 p.m. Saturday. Celebrations continue at 11 a.m. Sunday with women’s field hockey. Go to www.lindenwood.edu/bv/homecoming for more information.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
