Prescription drug take back event to be held Saturday in Belleville

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold an unwanted prescription drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square.
The event will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. However, the DEA can not accept liquids, needles or sharps. It will only take pills or patches. A drive-thru will be available. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
In 2015, more than 350 tons of prescription drugs were collected at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA. In 10 previous take back events, the DEA has taken in more than 5.5 million pounds of pills nationwide.
For more information about the event, go to the DEA Diversion website.
