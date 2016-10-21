Two extricated from vehicles after crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles after a three-vehicle crash Friday night near the intersection of Illinois 15 and Belleville West Parkway.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. According to the Belleville Fire Department Public Information Officer’s Twitter feed, one of the people taken to the hospital was in critical condition. The westbound lanes of Illinois 15 were shut down for a short time just after 10 p.m. to allow for the three vehicles to be towed from the scene.
Debris from the crash was scattered across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Illinois 15. The vehicles wound up going into a ditch between the lanes, coming to rest about 15 yards to the west of the intersection.
October 22, 2016
Comments