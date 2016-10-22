Warm daytime temps in forecast. Rain returns in a few days?

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. Light wind in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight...Warmer...Clear. Low around 50. Light wind.
Sunday...Warmer...Sunny. High in the upper 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday night...Clear. Low in the upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Monday...Cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Wednesday...Showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50.
Thursday and Thursday night...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 60s. Low in the upper 40s.
Friday...Partly sunny. High in the upper 60s.
