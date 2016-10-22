Lindenwood Homecoming Parade

The Lynx, mascot of the Lindenwood University-Belleville sports teams, waves to spectators in the homecoming parade Saturday morning.
The Lindenwood University-Belleville Homecoming Parade was held Saturday morning, starting at 17th and West Main Streets, and marching a few blocks westward to the campus, where a picnic and festival were held. Sports teams also played throughout the day - women’s lacrosse, men’s rugby, men’s and women’s soccer, and the football team all competed at their home fields. Here, spectators stand as the Belleville West Marching Maroons band and flag squad march past them.
Shown are members of the Belleville West flag team, followed by the Marching Maroons.
Shown are Michele Olds (left) a senior from Belleville; and Anni Lohmus from Estonia, handing out candy to spectators along the route.
Here, spectators watch and take photos as they're lined up across the street from the Fred J. Kern Residence Hall owned by the university.
Corvettes lined up to be in the parade, shown here approaching the LU-Belleville campus.
