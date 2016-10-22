Quincy defeats O'Fallon in Regional Championship Game

O'Fallon's Austin Wilkerson (7, right) jumps up and tries to head the ball just as Quincy defender Jordan McNay connects with it in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon player Quincy Land (18, left) fights for control of the ball with Quincy forward Pierre Jacobs (20) during first half action of the championship game of the O'Fallon Regional.
O'Fallon's Jake Koenig (8, left) and Quincy's Walker Todd (15) fight for a header late in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional.
Quincy goalkeeper Mark Cleveland (left) grabs for the ball as O'Fallon's Jake Koenig (8) runs towards him in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional. In the center is Quincy defender Grant Higgins (21).
O'Fallon player Quincy Land (18, right) controls the ball as Quincy forwards Dalton Gilbert (23, left) and Pierre Jacobs (20, center) close in on him in first half action during the championship game of the O'Fallon Regional.
O'Fallon player Quincy Land (18, right) jumps for a header against Quincy forward Jaeden Smith (26) in first half action during the championship game of the O'Fallon Regional.
Quincy's J.D. Sohn (3, left) falls down after getting colliding with O'Fallon's Blake Stroh (10) in the first half.
O'Fallon's Dylan Gerstenecker (15, left) tries to move the ball around Quincy's Pierre Jacobs (20) late in the first half of the O'Fallon Regional Soccer championship game.
Quincy goalkeeper Mark Cleveland (left) scoops up the ball as O'Fallon's Adrean Love (6) runs towards him in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional. At far right is Quincy defender Grant Higgins (21).
O'Fallon's Austin Wilkerson (7, right) controls the ball as Quincy forward Dalton Gilbert (23) pressures him in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional.
Quincy's Alex Watson (9, left) grapples with O'Fallon's Jake Koenig (8) for control of the ball in the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional. In background is Quincy teammate Jordan McNay (4).
Quincy midfielder Drew Chisholm (5, left of center) scored for the Blue Devils on this kick that went past O'Fallon goalkeeper Joe Guithues (0, right). Also shown is O'Fallon's Jake Koenig (8, center) and another Quincy player, Dalton Gilbert (23, at far left). This goal was early in the first half of the championship game of the O'Fallon Soccer Regional.
