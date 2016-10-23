Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy opens in metro-east

Illinois Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy LLC opened this month in Mascoutah. The academy specializes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, and wrestling and offers classes for both children and adults.
Owen Brickell, owner of the academy, said he plans to hold an official grand opening on Nov. 1 at the school located at 10 N. Railway St.
Brickell said he and his wife have been training students out of their home over the past year.
“It’s grown to the point where we could open up an official academy,” he said.
The Illinois Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy is open from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 618-365-5242.
Veteran hair stylist opens salon
A new salon in Belleville is run by a veteran stylist.
Owner Lynn Aldridge soft-opened Mi-Lan Salon earlier this month at 1148 Royal Heights Road in Belleville. A grand opening is planned for Oct. 27.
Interior work at the site is ongoing.
Aldridge, a stylist in the area for more than 20 years, ran her own salon for several years in Fairview Heights before closing it to join another one three years ago.
Right now, business hours are to be determined. Call Aldridge at 618-741-5166.
Mini mart relocates to Belleville
Milad Hamed of Fairview Heights has relocated M&L Mart from O’Fallon to Belleville.
“I think its a better area,” he said of the new location at 1300 W. Main St. in Belleville.
M&L Mart offers hookahs, hookah and shisha tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, snacks and drinks.
It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. You can call the store at 618-416-7638.
O’Fallon gas station may be expanded
The O’Fallon City Council recently approved a first reading for the redevelopment of a BP gas station at 720 S. Lincoln Ave.
Mike Drummonds for STL Eco Energy & Electric filed an application requesting 0.66 acres of land be rezoned from B-1, Community Business District to B-1(P), Planned Community Business District for the proposed redevelopment of the existing BP gas station. The project would include demolishing the existing convenience store and reconstructing a new 4,173-square-foot convenience market and the future installation of two additional gas pumps.
The development will need a second reading before the city council before it can move forward.
New subdivision coming to O’Fallon?
O’Fallon aldermen also approved a first reading of the development known as “The Enclave at Augusta Greens.”
The Augusta Greens and The Enclave at Augusta Greens are part of the same subdivision proposed to be located on nearly 65 acres of property at the northeast corner of Old Collinsville Road and Milburn School Road. The preliminary plat for the August Greens includes 117 single family lots, and The Enclave at Augusta Greens preliminary plat includes 39 single family building pads.
The development will need a second reading before the City Council before it can move forward.
