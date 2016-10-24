Midweek showers possible. How much rain will we get?

Look for seasonal temperatures Monday in the metro-east and a then a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Cooler...Sunny. High in the mid 60s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High around 70. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low around 50.
Friday...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s.
Friday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Saturday night and sunday...Partly cloudy. Low around 50. High in the lower 60s.
