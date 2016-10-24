Police say Alton man snatched woman’s purse at gunpoint

An Alton man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery in connection with two separate robberies.
Alton police arrested Richard C. Jones, 47, after an investigation into two incidents on Friday night. According to a news release from the Alton Police Department, a woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint outside of Walgreen’s, 1650 Washington Ave. The woman said a man had robbed her of her purse as she exited her vehicle and attempted to go into the store. The woman told police the man took her purse and fled the area. An extensive search of the area, which included the use of a police canine, was unsuccessful in tracking the man.
Several hours later, police were called about an incident that happened in the area of Belle Street and West Fourth Street. A woman told officers that a man robbed a group of people at gunpoint and demanded her purse. After a brief struggle, the man let go of the purse and fled the scene. While investigating that incident, P.J. Bennett, an Alton detective, noticed a person fitting the suspect’s description leaving the area in a vehicle. Bennett was able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the car was identified as the man involved in both incidents, police said. Jones was taken into custody. Police said further investigation led to evidence that linked Jones to both incidents.
He officially was charged Monday in Madison County Circuit Court. Judge Richard Tognarelli set Jones’ bail at $65,000. Jones is being held at the Alton Police Department.
