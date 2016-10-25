Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins speaks about structure fire

Capt. Ronald Johnson speaks about his experience in Ferguson, Mo. at the 2016 Racial Harmony ELITE Awards dinner. Johnson was handed control of Ferguson by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon after racial tensions flared after the shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old black man, Michael Brown, by Darren Wilson, a white Ferguson police officer.
Judy Koen, 63, has been making one-of-a-kind adult costumes for 32 years. She owns Judy’s Costumes, a business at 344 S. Fillmore St. in Edwardsville, Illinois. Customers can rent one of her 240 costumes for Halloween.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is revoking the Illinois Department of Natural Resources lease at South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake, saying Illinois has neglected the park on the shores of the lake.