Partly cloudy Tuesday, rain likely later this week

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low around 50.
Friday...Warmer. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s.
Friday night and Saturday...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. High in the mid 70s.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Sunday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 70s.
