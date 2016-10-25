Shiloh man found passed out behind wheel, charged with DUI

A 46-year-old man was taken to the county jail after authorities said they found him passed out behind the wheel in Shiloh early Monday morning.
Orlando D. Lofton of Shiloh was charged on Tuesday with one count of aggravated DUI.
Shiloh Police Captain Gary McGill said police saw Lofton passed out in a vehicle that was blocking Hartman Lane after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. McGill said the report stated there was an “indication that alcohol was involved,” but could not release specific details as to what the officers saw at the scene. According to the report, the vehicle’s lights were off and music could be heard coming from the vehicle.
Police said officers were able to wake the driver, who was later identified as Lofton. McGill said Lofton was taken to the Shiloh Police Department for questioning based upon officers’ observations at the scene and after they learned that his license was revoked.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Lofton with aggravated DUI and for driving with a revoked license. He remained in the St. Clair County jail on Tuesday with bail set at $50,000.
