Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

The internationally renowned troupe The Tamburitzans will perform at the Southwestern Illinois College Foundation student scholarship fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Granite City Senior High School Performing Arts Center stage. The talented young artists, wearing elaborate costumes, will celebrate and share international cultural heritages through the universal languages of music and dance. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance at all three SWIC campuses or by calling 618-235-2700, ext. 5663.