She was sitting in the woods, then she was arrested

A Caseyville woman was arrested on a drug charge by Caseyville police on Wednesday.
Caseyville police received a report of a possible burglary in progress around 1:30 p.m. at 309 Brookside. A caller said they saw a woman climbing out a window and carrying items out of the residence. Officers arrived at the scene and secured the residence. As they were searching the area, officers reported finding a woman matching the description of the woman given by the caller sitting in some woods and drinking alcohol behind the residence.
While taking the woman into custody, officers reported finding a white powder substance inside of medicine bottle containers, multiple metal spoons with burn marks and several hypodermic syringes with residue. The substance tested positive for heroin in a field test.
On Friday, Felicia J. Mitchell, 26, of Caseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Friday.
