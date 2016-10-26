Coal train derails

A small crowd gathers at 48 South 59th street in Belleville to watch workers clean up the Norfolk Southern train derailment. A Norfolk Southern train had 11 coal cars derail, damaging some utility poles and power lines early Wednesday morning. The pile up was mostly contained to the area around South 59th street, but the crossings at Frank Scott Parkway and Foley were closed.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
A trackhoe removes coal from a car. A Norfolk Southern train had 11 coal cars derail, damaging some utility poles and power lines Wednesday morning. The pile up was mostly contained to the area around South 59th street, but the crossings at Frank Scott Parkway and Foley were closed.
Trackhoes flip a rail car over to empty the coal before moving it. A Norfolk Southern train had 11 coal cars derail, damaging some utility poles and power lines Wednesday morning. The pile up was mostly contained to the area around South 59th street, but the crossings at Frank Scott Parkway and Foley were closed.
