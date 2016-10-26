Drug sale to informant leads to prison for metro-east man

A 43-year-old man from O’Fallon was recently sentenced to more than five and a half years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing heroin.
Alfred Vernon Reeves Jr. was indicted in December 2015 along with two co-defendants: Lacy Snead, of Chicago, and Ciera McNeal, of East St. Louis. He was accused of distributing heroin in 2013 after he allegedly sold the drug to a confidential informant.
Court records said Reeves also participated in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute heroin over a three-year period with Snead and McNeal. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said the trio had taken about 150 grams of heroin from Chicago to the St. Louis metropolitan area in June 2015 with intent to distribute the drug.
Reeves was sentenced on Oct. 17 after accepting a plea agreement earlier this year. He remained in the St. Clair County jail as of Wednesday.
Co-defendant McNeal, 29, was also recently sentenced to federal prison. She received more than two years in prison on Oct. 11 for drug possession with intent to distribute.
Snead, 52, was charged with participating in the same heroin deal that authorities said happened in 2013. He also faced a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he pleaded guilty in September, and is expected to be sentenced in March.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
