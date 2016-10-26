Motorcyclist killed in crash in St. Clair County

One person has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in St. Clair County.
The one-vehicle accident was reported on Plum Hill School Road, outside Belleville city limits. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair County Coroner’s Office responded.
St. Clair County Sgt. Daniel Stockett said one male died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
No other vehicles were involved.
Stockett said authorities were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said they would not release the driver’s name pending notification to family members.
