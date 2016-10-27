Cloudy, then warmer weather coming up in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High around 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. Light wind.
Friday...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High around 80. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Warmer. Mostly clear. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High around 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 60.
Sunday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s.
Monday and Monday night...Mostly clear. High in the lower 80s. Low around 60.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Low in the mid 50s.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon.
Comments