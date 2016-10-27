St. Clair County voters to choose 17 board members, 6 countywide offices

In St. Clair County, residents in 20 of the county’s 29 board districts will cast ballots on who their county board member will be. Seventeen of the districts have competitive races in the Nov. 8 election.
People elected to a four-year County Board term would receive an annual salary of about $19,419.
Currently the St. Clair County Board is composed of 21 Democrats and eight Republicans.
▪ District 2: Incumbent Democrat Joan McIntosh, of Washington Park, is facing Republican challenger Elton Thomas, of East St. Louis.
▪ District 4: Republican incumbent Nick Miller is facing Democrat Gene Rhoden. Both are from Lebanon.
▪ District 6: Democratic incumbent Roy Mosley Jr. faces Republican Christopher Jenkins. Both are from East St. Louis.
▪ District 8: Democratic incumbent Ken Easterley is facing a write-in challenge from Craig Wilson. Both are from Belleville.
▪ District 9: Democratic incumbent Richard Vernier faces Republican LaKeisha D. Coleman. Both are from Belleville.
▪ District 10: Democratic incumbent Dixie Seibert is being challenged by Republican Lester Byrd. Both candidates live in Belleville.
▪ District 11: Democratic incumbent Jerry Dinges faces Republican Nicholas Wiesbrock. Both are from Belleville.
▪ District 14: Democratic incumbent Bob Trentman, of Belleville, is facing Republican Mark Alan Kern, of Swansea.
▪ District 16: Democratic incumbent June Chartrand faces off against Republican David Langford. Both are from Dupo.
▪ District 17: Democrat Steve Gomric faces Republican Ryan Stookey, both of Belleville, for the seat currently held by Curtis Jones.
▪ District 19: Republican incumbent C. David Tiedemann is being challenged Democrat Jana Armstrong Moll. Both candidates live in Belleville.
▪ District 20: Democratic incumbent Mike Baker faces off against Republican Kevin Dawson. Both are from Mascoutah.
▪ District 22: Republican incumbent Michael O’Donnell faces off against Democrat Kirk Caponi. Both are from Millstadt.
▪ District 24: Democratic incumbent Marty Crawford, of Belleville, faces off against Republican challenger Jason Madlock, of Centreville.
▪ District 25: Republican Ron Gerlach and Democrat James Haywood are facing off for the seat held by Haywood’s wife, Lorraine. Both candidates live in Cahokia.
▪ District 26: Democrat Scott Tieman, of Belleville, and Republican David Raynaud, of Millstadt, are facing for the seat held by outgoing Democrat Larry Stammer.
▪ District 29: Democratic incumbent Carol Clark is facing off against write-in candidate Michael J. Smith. Both are from Caseyville.
In District 7, Republican Ed Cockrell is the county board member, but his term ends after the election. Republican Bryan Bingel, of Marissa, is running unopposed for the seat.
Also on the ballot are elections for county-wide offices: county board chairman state’s attorney, coroner, circuit clerk, county auditor, recorder of deeds, and board of review member.
County Board Chairman, Mark Kern, a Democrat, is being challenged by Rodger Cook, a Republican. The position pays $95,899 a year.
In the coroner’s race Democrat Calvin Dye, Sr., a former Illinois State Police trooper, is facing off against former East St. Louis Mayor Carl Officer, a Republican, in order to fill the office being vacated by Rick Stone who is retiring.
In the Circuit Clerk’s race, Democratic incumbent Kahalah Clay is being challenged by Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook on the Republican side.
County Auditor Patty Sprague, a Democrat is being challenged by Republican Gary Cornwell, the former mayor of Cahokia.
In the Recorder of Deeds race, longtime Democratic Recorder Michael T. Costello, is facing off against Republican Amanda Ruocco.
Annual salaries for county auditor, circuit clerk, recorder of deeds and coroner are increasing by 3 percent a year from $95,899 to $98,776 over a period of four years.
Two County Board Members are looking to join the Board of Review.
Democrat Angela Grossmann-Roewe and Cockrell, a Republican, are looking to replace Claire Prindable, whose six-year term is ending.
The Board of Review position pays an annual salary of $45,922, but will increase to $47,300 in 2018.
Current St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly is the only person on the ballot for that office.
