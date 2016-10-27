Train derailment clean up

After 11 train cars ran off the tracks early Wednesday, crews were still working Thursday to prepare the rail for trains, remove the coal and pick up the debris.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
A pile of coal cars sit at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Foley.
A worker sprays the area to keep dust down. After 11 train cars ran off the tracks early Wednesday, crews were still working Thursday to prepare the rail for trains, remove the coal and pick up the debris.
Trucks wait in line to be loaded with coal from the train derailment. After 11 train cars ran off the tracks early Wednesday, crews were still working Thursday to remove the coal and pick up the debris.
Workers use equipment to align the rails, pack the ballast and prepare the track for traffic. After 11 train cars ran off the tracks early Wednesday, crews were still working Thursday to prepare the rail for trains, remove the coal and pick up the debris.
