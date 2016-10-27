Bost, Baricevic, Bradshaw trade jabs at congressional debate

Candidates hoping to represent the metro-east in Congress debated the issues Thursday evening in Belleville.
The only debate before the Nov. 8 election featured incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; C.J. Baricevic, D-Belleville; and Paula Bradshaw of the Green Party from Carbondale.
Perhaps the biggest issue in southern Illinois —coal — led the debate, with the candidates speaking on what future role coal plays in the region despite federal rules designed to cut emissions from coal-fired power plants.
“Coal is absolutely very relevant in this district,” Baricevic said. “We live in a reality that we are negatively affecting our climate. But the economic tragedy of southern Illinois is leaving workers behind.”
Shutting coal plants without investing in clean coal technology is a mistake, he said. “We need to make sure we move forward appropriately.”
Bradshaw said the mistake was that candidates have debated coal for decades. “We need to switch to solar energy and wind power, which already employs more people than coal in good paying jobs,” she said.
Bost countered by slamming Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
“Only one of us had the head of our party offer to shut down every coal mine that exists,” Bost said. “I’ve worked side-by-side with people in those coal mines. My family were coal miners. I am in for coal and I believe in coal.”
Bost vowed to fight against stringent federal rules that keep coal plants idle and mines empty.
Scott Air Force Base and national defense
Panelists asked Bradshaw how she squares her support for Scott Air Force Base while also subscribing to a Green Party platform that calls for a 50 percent reduction of defense spending and an elimination of overseas military bases.
“The U.S. government spends $80 million a minute on so-called defense spending. We're trying to maintain an empire,” Bradshaw said. “Scott Air Force Base is not an overseas base, it is a home base. That's what defense should be about.”
Bost, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said he appreciated how supportive St. Clair County has been to Scott Air Force Base. He said other communities — like Twenty Nine Palms, California, where he was stationed — aren’t so supportive.
“I’ve been working with them on every front to make sure their mission is provided for,” he said.
Baricevic said Scott Air Force Base needs a strong advocate and blasted Bost over the decision by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s choice not to locate its new western headquarters adjacent to the base.
“At the federal level, Congressman Bost couldn’t deliver the mail,” Baricevic said. “(Former U.S. Rep.) Jerry Costello kept Scott Air Force Base open with force of will alone. That’s the kind of representative we need in the state of Illinois.”
That was the second time Baricevic mentioned the famed former metro-east Congressman, and it opened up the debate’s only tense moment.
“I know Jerry Costello,” Bost said. “And you're no Jerry Costello.”
Baricevic fired back: “Is that the old JFK line?”
