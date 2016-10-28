Some fog in the morning, then warmer temperatures Friday

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night...Warmer. Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday...Partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 80s.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 60s.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. High around 80. Low around 60.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 50s.
Thursday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High around 70.
Comments