Forum on heroin, opiate addiction coming to Monroe County

The Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities is set to hold a public awareness forum with a nationally-recognized speaker to talk about the heroin epidemic next Tuesday.
The forum will be free to attend and open to the public in Columbia.
Dr. Bob Twillman, of the Academy of Integrative Pain Management, will be the keynote speaker. Twillman, according to the coalition, is responsible for overseeing federal and state pain policy development.
In addition, the event will feature a showing of a 45-minute documentary called “Chasing the Dragon,” a film that was made by the FBI and DEA about the lives of people addicted to opiates.
A discussion panel will follow, allowing those in attendance to ask questions and to learn more about what’s being done in Monroe County to combat the issue.
The panel will include Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rolfing, Columbia Police Chief Jerald Paul, Waterloo Police Chief Jim Trantham, Monroe County Chief Deputy Coroner Bob Hill, Anne King and Sabrina Gummersheimer of Human Support Services and Nancy Davis of the Gateway Foundation.
The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Christian Church in Columbia.
