Meet the three candidates who want to represent you in the 12th Congressional District

A three-way race for a seat in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District will be decided in the Nov. 8 election.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, is running for his second term. He won handily in 2014, defeating Democratic incumbent William Enyart of Belleville. Bost is the first Republican to represent the district in decades. Learn more about Bost here.
C.J. Baricevic, a 31-year-old attorney from Belleville, is making his first run for public office. Baricevic, a Democrat, offers himself as a fresh alternative to the status quo in Washington, D.C. and hopes to take the seat back for Democrats after the upset victory by Bost two years ago. Learn more about Baricevic here.
Paula Bradshaw, a semi-retired emergency room nurse from Carbondale, is running for Congress for the third time in a row on the Green Party ticket. She’s vowed to fight against the status quo in Washington, too; it’s a status quo she said is maintained by both Democrats and Republicans who have done nothing to abate what she calls the “corporate occupation” of the nation’s capital and its politics. Learn more about Bradshaw here.
The three candidates joined in their only debate before the election Thursday night at Lindenwood University in Belleville.
