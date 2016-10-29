Metro-east church once again moves forward with expansion project

A church community will come together Sunday to re-break ground on a $5.4 million building expansion project at New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon.
Ground was first broke in December 2013. However, construction halted when the lender pulled out of the project when church member contributions fell short of the bank’s expectations, according to church officials. A partially constructed steel frame stands where the new building will be located.
Now more than a year later, the church has secured a new lender.
“Church financing is hard and banks are less inclined than ever before to loan to churches,” Dudley said in a news release. “To get financing within a year is unheard of and nothing short of a miracle.”
The ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church located at 689 Scott Troy Rd.
The ceremony will be lead by Senior Pastor Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley, Sr. St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and O’Fallon Mayor Gary Graham are expected to attend the event as well.
