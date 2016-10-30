Pretzel joint eyes Belleville

An east coast-style soft pretzel joint wants to set up shop in Belleville.
Philly Pretzel Factory plans to serve oven-fresh pretzels out of the Walmart at Green Mount Commons. Chief Development Officer Tom Monaghan said the company likes the prospect of being close to Southwestern Illinois College and within a shopping center.
“The pretzels are great for students on-the-go while grocery shopping or headed to class,” Monaghan wrote in an email. “We’re excited to continue adding locations across Illinois, and we have seen great success in our Walmart stores. Belleville is a natural next step for our development process.”
The Philadelphia-based chain currently operates around 150 franchised locations, mostly in Philadelphia and up and down the Atlantic coast but also as far inland as Indianapolis, Ind. and Copperas Cove, Texas.
It’s not clear yet when the Factory could open. Monaghan wrote that the company is “actively seeking local franchise partners who are ingrained in the community.”
Prime Shiloh ground changes hands
The wheels are in motion for commercial development at the Three Springs at Shiloh after years of the 133-acre property sitting idle.
Dierbergs Markets Inc. recently purchased the Three Springs at Shiloh development site, according to paperwork filed with the village of Shiloh. The purchase price has not been disclosed.
The Shiloh Committee at Large unanimously approved Dierbergs’ request for an ordinance draft and setting of a public hearing during its meeting Oct. 24. The village board will vote on the measure Nov. 7.
Currently, Three Springs at Shiloh has only one anchored tenant, American Eagle Credit Union, at 1153 Blue Springs Plz., which opened three years ago. The multi-use development was earmarked for commercial development since its inception in November 2008, but little movement has been made to attract businesses to the prime location — the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount Road.
Two Sears stores to shutter
The Sears Appliance and Hardware store at 2300 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville will be closing on Nov. 5, according to store manager Ken Campbell.
He and the store’s 21 employees were told in September, he said. The Edwardsville location is not a big-box Sears, but a smaller hardware and appliance store.
Another Sears Appliance and Hardwards — located at 501 Beltline Rd. in Collinsville — also will close. A manager at that location said the store’s last day would be in early December.
Employee becomes owner of historic Worden bar
The Yellow Dog Café & Bar — a mainstay in Worden since it was built in the late 1800s — has a new owner.
But Nikki Schreiber-Settles is no newbie. She’s been a server and bartender at the joint for years.
With the help of SIUE’s Metro East Small Business Development Center, Schreiber-Settles officially took over in May.
“The SBDC is incredibly valuable to small business owners. If anyone hasn’t yet taken advantage of this no-cost service, it is truly their loss,” Schreiber-Settles said.
“It’s a real landmark,” said Barbara Schreiber, Nikki’s mother and business partner. “The Yellow Dog was first built back in the late 1800s when the railroad was going through. It has been known by that name ever since. There are Worden residents in their eighties who say they can’t remember it ever being called anything else.”
The Yellow Dog, located at 124 East Wall Street in Worden, is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. On Saturday nights, closing time is 3 a.m.
