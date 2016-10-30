When you go out to trick-or-treat, leave the jacket at home

Halloween night is going to be a warm one in the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will see a high near 73 and a low around 52. The high should be near 76 on Monday, with a low around 61.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for most of the week.
Tuesday could be the warmest day of the week, with the high expected to reach 83. The low temperature Tuesday will be around 60. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts the high will be near 79, with a low around 59.
There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday. On Thursday, the chance of rain before 1 p.m. is 20 percent. The high temperature Thursday is expected to be near 70, with a low around 49.
For the detailed local forecast, visit bnd.com/weather.
