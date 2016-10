Bloodied man apprehended by tactical team on Illinois 3 after standoff

Warning: This video contains graphic content. After a standoff with police in Granite City, Illinois, a Missouri man shot himself nonfatally before surrendering to authorities. Maj. Ken Rozell with the Granite City Police Department said the man, Chad Browning, will not be charged with a crime because he "just needed help" and "came out on his own accord."